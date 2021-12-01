Adam, who departed Greek outfit Xanthi FC last month, is out to win a deal with the German side.

Greuther Furth was promoted into the Bundesliga this season after finishing second in the second tier during the 2020-2021 campaign.

The Cloverleaves have struggled in the top flight since their promotion and have yet to win a game after 13 rounds.

Sudan-born Adam was a junior with Marconi and played in the A-League with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The winger departed the Wanderers last year and then joined Sydney Olympic.

The 21-year-old left the NPL NSW this year to link with Xanthi FC in Europe, but is now a free agent.