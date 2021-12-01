Exclusive: Australian forward Mohamed Adam has joined Bundesliga club SpVgg Greuther Furth on trial.
Adam, who departed Greek outfit Xanthi FC last month, is out to win a deal with the German side.
Greuther Furth was promoted into the Bundesliga this season after finishing second in the second tier during the 2020-2021 campaign.
The Cloverleaves have struggled in the top flight since their promotion and have yet to win a game after 13 rounds.
Sudan-born Adam was a junior with Marconi and played in the A-League with Western Sydney Wanderers.
The winger departed the Wanderers last year and then joined Sydney Olympic.
The 21-year-old left the NPL NSW this year to link with Xanthi FC in Europe, but is now a free agent.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Ex Wanderers A-League striker departs Xanthi
'It's outside noise': Ugarkovic fires back at Wanderers A-League critics
Wanderers coup with Rodwell A-League signing
Latest News
Phoenix get A-League Men's reinforcements
1 Dec 2021
A-League Women get naming partner
1 Dec 2021
Former A-League Wanderers winger trialling with Bundesliga club
1 Dec 2021
Most Read
Popovic’s A-League changes at Victory ‘unbelievable’, says ex-Socceroo
24 Nov 2021
‘I actually wasn’t blown away’: Ex Sydney FC A-League prodigy dreaming of Premier League breakthrough
28 Nov 2021
The Aussie ex A-League defender about to star in front of ‘10-13 million viewers’
30 Nov 2021
‘Reality is, Australia don’t really matter’: Stajcic ready for Matildas showdown
24 Nov 2021