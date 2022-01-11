A dual Australian-Italian citizen, Alessandro Circati joined Serie B side Parma in 2020. Prior to his departure to Italy, he had played in the A-League Youth for Perth Glory. The 18-year old has now signed his first professional contract.

The Western Australian raised player had played for Perth Soccer Club as a junior and most recently spent four years in Perth Glory's youth academy. He was awarded the academy's best player prior to his departure.

He made the move to Italy in 2020, joining Parma's youth academy. Circati has now signed a professional contract. In doing so he follows in his father Gianfranco Circati, who played for the club in the 1990s.

Circati's contract is set to run until the end of June 2024, announced the club. Parma also stated the following upon the signing of the young Australian, who penned an agreement alongside fellow-youth player Ankrah Awua:

"We – in light of our commitment to bringing through young talents – are proud of Alessandro and Ankrah, who have been with the Club since 2020 and 2018 respectively, after reaching this great milestone in life and in their careers."

While Circati has yet to play for the senior team, featuring for a number of Parma's youth sides, he has been on the Serie B team sheet for four league games in December 2021.

Parma are a giant of European football, having previously won two UEFA Cups, one European Super Cup and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. However, the side has had a rocky time in the 21st century, with a number of scandals engulfing the Italian side.

Most recently, they declared bankruptcy in 2015 and were relegated to Serie D. Three straight promotions saw them return to the Serie A. A disastrous 2020-21 season saw them relegated back down to the Serie B where they are competing.

Parma currently find themselves in 13th place in the Italian second division, eleven points from a promotion spot but only five points from a promotion play-off position.

Circati is not the only young Australian male player currently signed to an Italian side. Former A-League Youth player Cristian Volpato is signed to AS Roma and made his Serie A debut for Jose Mourinho's side late last year.

