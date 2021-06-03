Carter, who previously played for Romanian club CFR Cluj before joining Portugese giants Benfica, has failed to find the net in recent seasons.

After signing a huge four-and-a-half year contract and appearing regularly for Benfica's reserves in the LigaPro, he left the most popular Portugese side in 2019.

He then joined Portugese second tier club Academico Viseu, scoring 12 goals for the club in 53 appearances.

The huge 191 centimetre striker, now 26-years-old, is expected to sign for Thai club Bangkok United, after major Thai newspaper Matichon Online reported the deal was close to being finalised.