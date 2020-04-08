Arzani suffered a horrible start to his Celtic career after slowly working his way into Neil Lennon's squad, rupturing his ACL on his league debut.

He, alongside Socceroos teammate Tom Rogic, has returned to Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic and both find themselves out of contract and out of favour in Lennon's squad.

Arzani is on loan to Celtic from Manchester City, as the parent club for Arzani's former team, Melbourne City.

"There's a part of me that thinks he deserves to be given a chance," Wilson told the Scottish Sun.

"He has been unlucky with some serious injuries."

Socceroos staff may have a different agenda, with Graham Arnold and Rene Muelensteen both expressing their displeasure recently over the Australian pair’s lack of game-time at the Scottish giants.

But Wilson maintains that Celtic fans would like to see more of Arzani.

"Celtic always seem to attract good wingers but I just think the fans would like to see a bit more of Arzani before he gets shunted back to his club," Wilson said.

"I think another loan deal would be the best way."