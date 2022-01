A-League Men's champions Melbourne City have signed versatile defender Carl Jenkinson on loan from English Championship club Nottingham Forest.

Jenkinson, a former Arsenal player who made 42 English Premier League appearances for the Gunners, will spend the remainder of the 2021-22 ALM campaign with City.

Capped by England once in 2012, Jenkinson also spent time with West Ham United, and has been with two-time European Cup winners Forest since 2019 but hasn't appeared for the club this season.

"Carl is a player with experience at the highest level that will add to the quality of our squad," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"We're pleased to have attracted a player of his calibre to the club."

The 29-year-old, who can play across the defence or in defensive midfield, will join his teammates in training next week.

Crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory have also added to their squad, signing Olyroos midfielder Luka Prso on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old will link up with Tony Popovic's squad after being granted a release by Wellington last week, without playing an A-League Men game for the Phoenix.

"We're excited to have Luka on board for the rest of the season and to see what he can contribute to our squad as we head into an important period for the club," Popovic said.

"Luka has experience at European club level as well as youth international level with the Olyroos and has showcased his ability and potential in the A-League."

Prso made his senior debut with Newcastle in 2021, either side of spells in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb and Osijek.

Victory have also re-signed midfielder Jake Brimmer on a two-and-a-half year contract extension.

The 23-year-old joined the club ahead of last season and has scored seven goals in 37 appearances, earning a reputation as a set-piece specialist.

The Jets, meanwhile, announced the signing of former captain Taylor Regan from Malaysian side Sarawak United.

The 33-year-old defender, who left Newcastle for Adelaide United in 2015 before venturing overseas, has signed with the Jets for the rest of the season.

"Taylor adds competition and depth on the field as well as being an asset off the field both to the team and whole organisation," Jets coach Arthur Papas said.