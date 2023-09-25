Just a month after departing Turkish outfit Konyaspor - where he spent a whirlwind nine days before being granted a contract termination - the 33-year-old is in advanced discussions with Western officials.

It’s believed Schneiderlin, who spent the second half of the 2022-2023 A-League season on loan at Western Sydney Wanderers, is a longtime admirer of John Aloisi and keen to link up with the Western coach.

Schneiderlin made 12 appearances for Western Sydney, scoring twice including a penalty in the elimination final loss to arch-goes Sydney FC.

WSW wanted to make the loan from Nice a permanent move, but an agreement could not be reached with the man who also had spells at Southampton and Everton, and he departed at season’s end.

Prior to his initial Aussie adventure Schneiderlin spent three years with French club Nice - making 59 appearances for the Ligue 1 team.

With Western close to tying up lightning quick former Socceroos striker Nikita Rukavytsya, Aloisi is looking to construct a serious title challenge this season, and he views Schneiderlin as key element of that plan.

It’s expected Western will unveil both players imminently, barring any late hitches.

Schneiderlin’s abrupt departure from Turkey took many by surprise, not least Konyaspor, with family reasons cited as the root cause of his decision to seek a release.