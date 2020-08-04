Burgess was a free agent after his contract at Scunthorpe United ended. The defender spent last season on loan at Salford City.

"Cameron was my main target over the summer and I am glad we got it over the line," Stanley boss John Coleman told the BBC.

"We had a terrible raft of injuries towards the end of last season and we were left with no centre halves so you have got to have competition. It could also lend to a change of system with the opportunity to play three at the back.

"This will cover all bases."

Born in Scotland but raised in Perth, Burgess has represented Australia at Under-20 and Under-23 level.

The 24-year-old as spent the past nine years playing in the UK after joining Fulham in 2011 as a youngster.

The former ECU Joondalup junior has had spells at Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Bury before joining Scunthorpe in 2017.

'Accy' finished 17th in League One in 2019/2020.