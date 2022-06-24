Brisbane Roar are close to their third signing of the A-League off-season, with English player Charlie Austin heavily linked as their next target.

Englishman Charlie Austin is reportedly in the final stages of signing with Brisbane Roar according to Sky Sports. The 32-year old striker, who departed Queens Park Rangers at the end of this season after the expiration of his contract, is said to have undergone a medical with the A-League side.

Should the signing come to fruition, Roar will acquire a striker with more than a decade of professional experience in England's top football ranks.

Austin has spent the last two season with QPR in the Championship, his second spell with the club. He joined them after two seasons with then-Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

Prior to that he had spent three seasons with Southampton, three seasons with QPR and three seasons with Burnley, whom Austin had joined from his first professional side Swindon Town.

Austin has more than 300 appearances in all competitions over the last 13 years of play, with 173 goals to his name. He had been called into the England camp in 2015, but never received a senior international cap.

Should Austin join the A-League side, he would be the third player signing for Roar this year. 20-year old defender Anton Mlinarić made his loan deal with Brisbane a permanent one. The former Joeys player signed a new contract last month.

This was followed by the re-signing of a long term deal by Henry Hore. The 22-year old had returned to Roar, with whom he had played in their Youth teams, ahead of last season.

Nicholas Olsen, Alex Parsons and Ryo Wada have all departed the club.

