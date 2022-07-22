Once dubbed "the next Harry Kewell", former Socceroo Tommy Oar has announced his retirement from professional football at just 30.

The Gold Coast-born midfielder, who debuted for Australia as an 18-year-old in 2010, ends his career having made 28 appearances for the national team.

That period included being a part of Australia's 2014 World Cup squad and a member of the triumphant 2015 Asian Cup campaign.

Oar was also named A-League young footballer of the year in 2009-10, having debuted for Brisbane Roar in the previous season.

Injuries halted Oar's career at its highest point, however, wrecking a stint with English club Ipswich after five successful years with Holland's FC Utrecht, and ending his international involvement after 2015.

Oar returned to Australia in 2016 with Brisbane Roar, joined Cypriot club Apoel in 2017, then again came back to the A-League, this time with Central Coast.

Oar made 30 appearances across two seasons with the Mariners before becoming the inaugural signing of expansion club Macarthur FC in 2020.

He made 39 appearances for the Bulls, scoring two spectacular goals last season, before confirming his retirement on Tuesday.

"It was never going to be an easy decision but now feels like the right time for me to pursue my ambitions off the field," Oar said in a statement released on Twitter.

"I have been fortunate to meet some wonderful people over the last 14 years, travel to and live in some amazing places, enjoy some incredible moments with team-mates and staff and I am extremely proud of what I have been able to achieve."

