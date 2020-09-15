FFA General Manager Commercial, Tom Rischbieth, FFA General Manager Member Federation Relations, Robbie Middleby, and FFA Interim Technical Director and Joeys Head Coach, Trevor Morgan, have each been appointed to AFC Standing Committees through to 2023.

Rischbieth will join the AFC Marketing Committee, former Socceroo Middleby the AFC Development Committee, and Morgan the AFC Technical Committee.

AFC committees have a leading role in devising strategies and the future growth of football in the Asian region, and these three appointments build upon Australia's recent track record of securing high-profile appointees at both Asian and global level, with Australians now represented in a series of relatively high roles at FIFA, FIFPro and the AFC.

“In the XI Principles for the future of Australian football discussion paper, we outlined a vision for Australia to become one of the leading voices in global football, and to have our people ‘hard-wired’ into regional football matters,” FFA CEO James Johnson said in their XI Principles document.

“Football is the world game and it is extremely important that we become an organisation which thinks globally. These latest appointments ensure that Australia is able to tap into the vast network of global football and has the ongoing opportunity to contribute ideas and energy to discussions and projects aimed at advancing Asian football.

“Along with recent new appointments to the FFA senior management team, we are also privileged to have Tom, Robbie and Trevor contribute to a fresh new strategic agenda for football in Australia and now look forward to the positive contributions they can make to the respective Committees that they have been appointed to at the AFC. With their passion, experience, and expertise, I trust that each will forge connections and relationships with representatives from our fellow Member Associations that serve to enhance Australia’s relations and reputation throughout AFC.”