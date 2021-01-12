Australian football is in mourning following the death of former Socceroos coach Frank Arok, aged 88.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that former @Socceroos coach, Frank Arok AM, has passed away at the age of 88," Football Australia tweeted on Tuesday night.

"Frank made a telling impact on Australian football, coaching the Socceroos in 89 internationals, and at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games."