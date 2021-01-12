Australian football is in mourning following the death of former Socceroos coach Frank Arok, aged 88.
Australian football is in mourning following the death of former Socceroos coach Frank Arok, aged 88.
"We are deeply saddened to learn that former @Socceroos coach, Frank Arok AM, has passed away at the age of 88," Football Australia tweeted on Tuesday night.
"Frank made a telling impact on Australian football, coaching the Socceroos in 89 internationals, and at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games."
(c) AAP
Related Articles
'Shocked and surprised' Socceroo Ryan prepared for Brighton exit
Banter vs brains in new Simon Hill football news quiz show!
'I really had no chance' - Maradona toyed with me: Socceroos great
Latest News
Former Socceroos coach Frank Arok dies
12 Jan 2021
Callaway expands appeal of Apex irons and hybrids
12 Jan 2021
'Experience and aggressiveness...' - City sign Norwegian Eckhoff
12 Jan 2021
Most Read
'It's great to stay here....' - 'Consummate' Van Egmond in West Ham deal
10 Jan 2021
‘I wouldn't sit here now if I thought I was wasting my time...’
9 Jan 2021
'Things change every hour...' - Glory stay on hold as A-League rolls on
10 Jan 2021
Lockdown postpones Roar A-League game
8 Jan 2021