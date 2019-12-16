His team may have entered the weekend in second spot, but Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts still wasn't satisfied with their defence.

They had conceded a whopping 14 goals - only Brisbane had given up more - through the opening nine rounds of the competition.

So Mombaerts made the surprise decision to demote goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis and call on back-up Tom Glover for Sunday's battle with Newcastle.

And the result, a week after their shock loss to Perth, was a 4-0 thumping of the Jets in what also marked just their second clean sheet of the season.

"When we win 4-0 in an away game, it's a good response (to last week), yes. And also, the attitude of our player was perfect," Mombaerts said.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager was pleased with his team's attitude, particularly when it came to defending their goal.

Not since round one had they kept their opposition scoreless.

"It is important today that we don't have conceded one goal. That is also a good result. It was important to have a clean sheet," Mombaerts said.

After conceding three goals against Perth, City were in need of change.

"First, I have two good goalkeeper. And sometimes it's good also to challenge themselves, and to keep motivated, our two keepers," Mombaerts said.

"And also the last game maybe we, it was not good. We make mistake. And maybe I want to change something,"

Enter the aptly-named new gloveman in Glover, who joined the Spurs academy in 2014 but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He was loaned to Central Coast two years ago, when he made his A-League debut, before briefly spending time in Sweden earlier this year.

There the 21-year-old still struggled for game time, prompting his return home.

Glover pulled off five saves at Newcastle International Sports Centre, including a crucial denial of a driving Dimi Petratos effort in the first half.

"He did well, especially on his strengths in the air. He was good. That confirms that we have two very good goalkeepers," Mombaerts said.

In other games from round 10, Sydney FC consolidated top spot on the ladder with a routine 1-0 victory over Central Coast.

Western United beat Brisbane 2-0 but the real battle came after fulltime when coaches Mark Rudan and Robbie Fowler had some choice words for the other.

Rudan accused Fowler of disrespect after the Roar manager refused to wait around for his United counterpart post-game.

Melbourne Victory and Wellington played out a scoreless draw in a contest that included 10 cards, while Perth defeated Western Sydney 2-0.