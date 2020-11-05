The 20-year old joins Western Sydney following a breakout season at Melbourne Victory last year where he made appearances in the A-League and Asian Champions League.

Prior to his move to the navy blue he was a youth player at Melbourne City where he made his A-League debut at the age of 18.

Regarded as a talented youngster, Graham Arnold singled out Lesiotis for his quality, saying he was on the radar for the Olyroos and Socceroos at the end of last year.

Victory fans lamented his departure after it was revealed on his Twitch stream that he had not been offered a contract.

The 20-year old has big ambitions ahead of his stay in Western Sydney.

"Last season I learned a lot on what it's like to play a professional season, playing regular games and learning off other players in big games," he said.

"Hopefully with the Wanderers we can win the league and qualify for the AFC Champions League."