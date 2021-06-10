Theoharous leaves Monchengladbach after three seasons in the German fourth division with the Bundesliga club's reserve team.

Theoharous made six appearances in 2018/19 before making a semi-breakthrough for the side in 2019/20, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals.

However last campaign was tougher, with the 21-year-old only playing six additional times and playing just 98 minutes of football across the entire interrupted campaign.

It means Theoharous how now played 26 matches in the past three years, after playing 25 times for Melbourne Victory by the age of 18.

It now awaits to be seen whether he returns to Australia or continues to press his luck in Germany or elsewhere abroad.

While Theoharous has had a tough time in Germany, fellow Aussie Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jacob Italiano is having much more success.

Currently reported to injured, Italiano has made a whopping 27 appearances for Borussia this season for the club's reserves, scoring twice, after playing 14 times last campaign.

PLUS...

'Superstar' Aussie Roma striker scores fourth goal in five games

17-year-old Roma academy striker Cristian Volpato scored his fourth goal in his last five appearances for the club against AC Milan in a 1-1 draw.

PLUS...

Socceroo joins Oxford United for 'best football of my career'

Fringe Socceroos midfielder Ryan Williams has joined League One promotion challengers Oxford United on a two-year deal.

PLUS...

Postecoglou loses to fourth-tier club in shocking night for Aussies in Japan

Incoming Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Montedio Yamagata manager Peter Cklamovski were both knocked out of the Japanese Emperor's Cup in a poor night for the Aussie coaches.

PLUS...

Aussies land Juventus, Celtic, Scottish national team coaching jobs in single week

Australian coach Joe Montemurro has been announced as Juventus women’s new manager.

 