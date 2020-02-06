The 43-year-old will arrive in Newcastle before the Jets play Central Coast Mariners on Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium and take over the team from Monday.

Robinson had a 15-year professional football career, earning 52 caps with Wales and more that 400 games in the English Premier League, Championship and Major League Soccer.

After putting pen to paper to take over in Newcastle, the new gaffer said he was excited by the challenge of the A-League.

“I am thrilled to be taking charge of the Jets," he said today." Everything I have seen about the club so far has been top class, they are desperate for success and hopefully, we can achieve that together.

“After first speaking to Lawrie, I was genuinely excited about Newcastle. I spoke to several other people in and around the league and former team-mates of mine who have played and coached in Australia, and everyone was unbelievably positive about the club and the Hyundai A-League in general.

“The opportunity was too good to turn down. I am really looking forward to finalising my coaching staff, rolling our sleeves up and getting to work.

“I am moving my family from a beautiful city in Vancouver to another amazing part of the world. The City of Newcastle is a city on the up, and myself and my family are looking forward to joining the community and playing a huge part in the continued growth of football in this area.”

Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna said Robinson was a perfect fit for Newcastle and he was excited to see what the Welshman would bring to the club.



“Carl’s name was one of the first ones that came up when we were considering who we would want as the new Head Coach, we felt he was the outstanding candidate from the start among hundreds of CVs that we received,” McKinna said.



“He’s an experienced coach with a good understanding of the Hyundai A-League, and he knows how to work within a salary cap due to his MLS experience which is crucial for us.



“We’ve spoken at length about just about everything to do with the Club, he came out to tour our facilities and the city to make sure it was the right fit for him which says a lot to us about the character of the man – that is very important to us."