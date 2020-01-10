Fornaroli has been in hot form of late, scoring five goals from his past six games.

The 32-year-old will be aiming to keep that run going against Adelaide United at HBF Park.

One interested onlooker will be Batistuta, who has been living in Perth for more than a decade.

Fornaroli is yet to meet the former Serie A star, but he's keen to make it happen - possibly after Saturday's game.

"I know that he lives around here. My wife saw him a couple of times in the supermarket," Fornaroli said.

"It will be pressure if I can catch up with him and have a chat (after the game). He's one of the best strikers in the history.

"I want to meet up with him and take a picture and say something. Of course I'll try to score so I don't have to listen to him say, 'You have to finish like this or like that'."

Fornaroli's return to form has coincided with Glory's hot streak.

Perth have won four games on the trot to move up to third spot, outscoring their opponents 14-2 during that stretch.

Fornaroli notched just one goal from his first five games this season, raising doubts as to whether he would be able to recapture the hot form he displayed at Melbourne City.

"Yeah you think, 'Oh what happened?' But it's about believing, trusting in the team and trust in the coaching staff," Fornaroli said of that lean patch.

"I'm happy now. It's like, 'OK, they start to come again, and I feel like I'm back'.

"Of course for a striker it's always a great feeling (to score goals). But now I just think about the next game and try to do my best."

Adelaide have lost four of their past five matches to slip to sixth spot, and they will enter Saturday's clash without James Troisi (hamstring).

STATS THAT MATTER

* Perth Glory have won four straight games. A fifth consecutive win would equal the club's record.

* Perth Glory have conceded just one goal within the opening 15 minutes of matches this season. No team has conceded fewer in this time.

* Glory striker Bruno Fornaroli has landed more shots on target (20) than any other player this season.