New recruit Bruno Fornaroli is prepared to put his ego aside and play a role off the bench to keep Melbourne Victory's potent attack ticking over.

Fornaroli is tight with Uruguay star Luis Suarez, who is now a free agent.

He laughed when asked if he could lure his friend down under, joking he could talk to Suarez if Victory asked, while noting the striker was focused on his World Cup campaign.

Fornaroli scored a penalty after coming on for his Victory A-League Men debut in last Friday's 4-0 win over Newcastle, a week after his abrupt exit from Perth.

He is likely to continue as a substitute for now, with Nick D'Agostino Victory's incumbent striker in a front three, with Nani and Chris Ikonomidis on the wings.

"This is one of the reasons why I said 'yes' (to Victory) is because it's a great team, great players and I think when you come to a team like this ... everyone pushes more and our level goes up," Fornaroli told reporters.

"I think this is also what the boss (Tony Popovic) wants.

"Look, I'm here to help in every single position. I'm comfortable to come from the bench. I'm here to help the team."

Fornaroli's comments were a stark contrast to Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich's assertion the striker had been unwilling to be a substitute for a game against Central Coast on October 23.

Fornaroli departed Perth five days later and Zadkovich told reporters on November 3 the striker "wasn't chosen to start in a game and then refused to sit on the bench".

The 35-year-old wouldn't be drawn on his messy departure from the Glory, instead keen to look forward.

Between D'Agostino, Fornaroli and Tomi Juric, Victory now have a wealth of central striker options.

Fornaroli previously played with D'Agostino at Perth and was confident they could share the pitch again if Popovic adjusted his line-up.

The striker made his name as Melbourne City's star attacker and captain but was confident he had already won over his new fans.

"You can see how I celebrated my goal," he said.

"I will do everything for this shirt now and I think the fans know that."

Fornaroli has initially signed at Victory as an injury replacement and wants to stay long-term, but said he wasn't looking beyond a fiery clash with Adelaide United on Friday night at Coopers Stadium.

"For me, every single big game I want to be there," he said.

"Now I have this almost every week (with Victory)."