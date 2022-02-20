Brisbane coach Warren Moon launched a rare spray at his side after a Bruno Fornaroli double earned Perth a 2-0 A League Men win in Launceston and lifted the Glory off the foot of the ladder.

Fornaroli scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute and settled the contest with a clinical quick turn and shot in the 73rd minute.

The win lifted Perth three places to ninth and pushed Brisbane down one place to last, but the bottom four are all on 11 points, with eighth-placed Western Sydney just one point above.

Brisbane, who are winless away from home, had 17 shots to seven and dominated the final 20 minutes of the first half, creating several chances, but couldn't finish off.

"This problem is not about home and away," Moon said.

"This problem is about us as a group, how we need to improve moving forward and cut out the silly mistakes that have pretty much been there since round one.

"From my perspective I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot. We started really poorly and deservedly gave a penalty away and its no-one's fault but our own.

"We were really passive, really lethargic in that first five, ten minutes and we paid the price, but from there we controlled the game.

"It's an absolute killer the way we conceded that second goal, it was embarrassing.

"We have to be better, because right now we're finding ways to lose football matches.

"We cannot put it together for 90 minutes and we deserve to be where we are on the table because of that."

Moon substituted forward Juan Lescano in the 40th minute, with the Argentinian having little impact on the game.

"I could have subbed off three or four more and the boys were told that at halftime as well," Moon said.

Fornaroli blasted his spot kick down the middle as Brisbane's debutant goalkeeper Jordan Holmes dived to his right, after Henry Hore fouled Pacifique Niyongabire.

It was Perth's only shot of the first half despite them dominating territory and possession through the first 25 minutes.

Perth finally shook off their attacking lethargy in the 57th minute with Nick Fitzgerald having a shot deflected wide for a corner.

Seconds later captain Brandon O'Neill was just off target and Callum Timmins shot straight at Holmes, before Fornaroli bagged his second goal.

It was the first of three matches in eight days in Launceston for Perth, who have still played fewer games than any other team.

"It was a bit of an indifferent performance. I thought we started very well and then went off the boil a little bit," Glory coach Richard Garcia said.

"Then as the game grew on and the subs came on we started to get hold of it again, which was great.

"Its the sign of a decent team that actually win when they are not at their best."

Former England international striker Daniel Sturridge came off the bench in the 71st minute and had one off-target attempt.