Perth are sitting in third spot on the table, one point behind second-placed Melbourne City and 14 points behind league leaders Sydney FC.

Glory reached the Grand Final last year but lost to the Sky Blues on penalties.

Fornaroli says the club want to go one better this season.

“Our mentality is challenge for the Grand Final, of course,” he told FTBL. “At the moment we are a bit behind Sydney FC but we don’t look down, we need points, we need to win game-by-game.

"This league gives you the opportunity to come second or third and win the Grand Final.

“This is what we want, try to win games and try to be in the best position and fight for the Grand Final. This club has never won the [A-League] Grand Final so it would be great to make history if we do it.”

Fornaroli joined Perth from Melbourne City in the off-season. The Uruguayan striker has bagged nine goals in 15 appearances.

Glory are unbeaten in their past eight fixtures, with two draws and six victories. Their last defeat came against Melbourne Victory on November 29.

Perth had a slow start to the season, but Fornaroli insists they have changed nothing over the past two months.

We’ve found a way [to get results],” the 32-year-old said.

“The first couple of games we played good football without results. People ask now what we’ve changed, and I think the secret is changing nothing.

"We’re still believing in what the coach and all the staff say. We still believe in our football and try to be calm because we know our moment is coming.

"After that you win one, you win two and after that the confidence is back and the football is still there.

"Now is the moment to play good football, enjoy it and win games. We are third and we are close to Melbourne City so it’s important games coming up."