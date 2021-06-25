Former Olyroos star Joey Champness will now represent New Zealand after switching his international eligibility, which will rule him out of a potential Socceroos call-up in the future.

It's likely Champness would have been in the Australian Olyroos Olympic team had it not been for the winger departing the game to focus on a hip-hop career that was then sidelined by COVID-19.

Since returning to the A-League with Brisbane Roar, Champness has been unable to find the form he had prior, that made him a key part of the Olyroos previous set up.

Central Coast Mariners' Gianni Stensness and Wellington Phoenix's Ben Waine and Clayton Lewis round out the current A-League players included in the squad.

Sarpreet Singh misses out on selection after returning to Bayern Munich for pre-season training in a hammer blow for the former Phoenix young gun and the OlyWhites squad.

However Burnley Player of the Year Chris Wood will play for New Zealand at the Olympics after top scoring for the Premier League club in yet another impressive EPL season.

West Ham's Winston Reid will also play, alongside Sint Truiden's Liberato Cacace and Xanthi's Callan Elliot, and Helsingor's Callum McCowatt.

The following 18 players were called up for the 2020 Summer Olympics, along with four travelling reserves.[3] Head coach: Danny Hay