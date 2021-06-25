Former Olyroos star Joey Champness will now represent New Zealand after switching his international eligibility, which will rule him out of a potential Socceroos call-up in the future.

It's likely Champness would have been in the Australian Olyroos Olympic team had it not been for the winger departing the game to focus on a hip-hop career that was then sidelined by COVID-19.

Since returning to the A-League with Brisbane Roar, Champness has been unable to find the form he had prior, that made him a key part of the Olyroos previous set up.

Central Coast Mariners' Gianni Stensness and Wellington Phoenix's Ben Waine and Clayton Lewis round out the current A-League players included in the squad.

Sarpreet Singh misses out on selection after returning to Bayern Munich for pre-season training in a hammer blow for the former Phoenix young gun and the OlyWhites squad.

However Burnley Player of the Year Chris Wood will play for New Zealand at the Olympics after top scoring for the Premier League club in yet another impressive EPL season.

West Ham's Winston Reid will also play, alongside Sint Truiden's Liberato Cacace and Xanthi's Callan Elliot, and Helsingor's Callum McCowatt. 

The following 18 players were called up for the 2020 Summer Olympics, along with four travelling reserves.[3] Head coach: New Zealand Danny Hay

No. Pos. Player Date of birth (age) Caps Goals Club
  GK Michael Woud 16 January 1999 (age 22)     Netherlands Almere City
  GK Jamie Searle 25 November 2000 (age 20)     Wales Swansea City
  DF Michael Boxall 18 August 1988 (age 32)     United States Minnesota United
  DF Liberato Cacace 27 September 2000 (age 20)     Belgium Sint-Truiden
  DF Callan Elliot 7 July 1999 (age 21)     Greece Xanthi
  DF Dane Ingham 8 June 1999 (age 22)     unattached
  DF Nando Pijnaker 25 February 1999 (age 22)     Portugal Rio Ave
  DF Winston Reid 3 July 1988 (age 32)     England West Ham United
  DF George Stanger 15 August 2000 (age 20)     Scotland Hamilton Academical
  MF Joe Bell 27 April 1999 (age 22)     Norway Viking
  MF Clayton Lewis 12 February 1997 (age 24)     New Zealand Wellington Phoenix
  MF Marko Stamenic 19 February 2002 (age 19)     Denmark FC Copenhagen
  MF Gianni Stensness 7 February 1999 (age 22)     Australia Central Coast Mariners
  FW Joe Champness 27 April 1997 (age 24) 0 0 Australia Newcastle Jets
  FW Elijah Just 1 May 2000 (age 21)     Denmark FC Helsingør
  FW Callum McCowatt 30 April 1999 (age 22)     Denmark FC Helsingør
  FW Ben Waine 11 June 2001 (age 20)     New Zealand Wellington Phoenix
  FW Chris Wood 7 December 1991 (age 29)     England Burnley
Reserve players
No. Pos. Player Date of birth (age) Caps Goals Club
  GK Alex Paulsen 4 July 2002 (age 18)     New Zealand Wellington Phoenix
  DF Sam Sutton 10 December 2001 (age 19)     New Zealand Wellington Phoenix
  MF Ben Old 13 August 2002 (age 18)     New Zealand Wellington Phoenix
  FW Matthew Garbett 13 April 2002 (age 19)     Sweden Falkenbergs FF

Kevin Muscat is reportedly set to take over from Ange Postecoglou at J-League giants Yokohama F Marinos in a shock move for the former A-League Melbourne Victory coach.
Football Australia have appointed storied American coach Paddy Steinfort as Socceroos and Matildas performance director.
Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has made an emotional tribute after the death of his brother Alex.
Perth Glory have parted ways with nine A-League players but face further challenges in hanging on to Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis.
Prodigious Olyroos striker Deni Juric is moving to Croatian powerhouses NK Osijek from HNK Sibenik according to Croatian media.