Whilst not confirming the identity of any of the suitors for the 24-year-old ex-Olyroo, Wanderers sporting director Eddy Bosnar confirmed he expected a deal to be ratified by the end of the week.

With two years still to run on his contract, Wanderers will receive a six-figure transfer fee for the powerful former Adelaide United forward who spent just a season on Wanderland.

It’s understood that in addition to Portsmouth, who finished eighth in League One last season, there is strong interest from a second English lower tier club, a team in France and also Austria.

Despite great expectations on arrival in Wanderland, Yengi had a stop-start season, ultimately scoring four goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances.

However, Bosnar made it clear the cub’s preference was for him to stay whilst conceding Wanderers would not stand in his way.

“Yes, we would love him to stay as he has the potential to be a great player,” Bosnar told FTBL.

“But we will not stand in the way of players at the right time, and at the right price.

“I can say we have had several concrete offers for him.”

In addition to Yengi, Wanderers have received three other offers for members of Marko Rudan’s squad and are in the midst of discussions with three overseas clubs over setting up partnerships to funnel home produced talent offshore.

Yengi's younger brother Tete, 22, also a striker, is on the books of Championship newcomers Ipswich Town, though he spent the second half of last season on loan at Northampton Town who won promotion to League One under the leadership of Aussie coach Jon Brady.