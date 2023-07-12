Enter Emily van Egmond, who at just 29 remains one of the heartbeats of a squad plotting to turn hype into triumph at the looming Women’s World Cup.

Van Egmond’s inclusion in coach Tony Gustavsson’s 23-strong squad was in doubt until the eleventh hour due to a back injury, the graceful midfielder’s ultimate inclusion putting a vital piece of the jigsaw in place.

Nearly 13 years on from her debut, van Egmond boasts 137 caps and 30 goals but, most importantly, brims with the nous and know-how which could prove crucial for Australia, most likely as a weapon off the bench in the Group B clashes against Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s final warm-up game against France, van Egmond was reconciled to perhaps not necessarily being a nailed in starter any more, even though her importance in the grand plan remains undimmed.

Whatever the scenario she will be ready.

“For me, nothing changes and it’s a matter of being ready when I’m called upon no matter what the circumstances,” van Egmond told FTBL.

“I’ll always give my all to the team whatever that looks like. I think I offer good experience and I’m just so pleased to be a part of things coming off the back of a two-month injury with my back.

“A back problem is always tricky and the timing of it wasn’t perfect but I was fortunate to be surrounded by a great medical staff at my club (San Diego) and thank them for putting back in shape for my fourth World Cup. I couldn’t be happier.

“I’m very fortunate and humbled to have broken through at such a young age and still believe I have plenty to give still.”

As Gustavsson has built depth over the past two years, results have fluctuated and competition for places has intensified.

“We had some up and down times but we’re in a very good place now going into the World Cup,” added van Egmond.

“It’s my fourth and I’ve no doubt it’s going to be the most competitive we’ve ever seen.

“The women’s game has come so far in a short space of time and the standards just keep rising. I think we’re going to see that in terms of the quality of football people can expect in the coming weeks.”

Van Egmond views Group B as a “tough” one, pointing to the “competitiveness across the board” as a universal facet of the game’s evolution.

She’s well aware of the expectations of the nation, with former boss Alen Stajcic dubbing Australia as leading contenders on home soil.

“For us, it’s about making a statement in our first match against Ireland (July 20) and taking that into the rest of the tournament,” she added.

“Every coach has their own philosophy and style of play and under Tony we’ve shown how flexible we can tactically and I think that plays in our favour.

“Under him we’ve been lucky enough to be exposed to varied types of opposition and their different styles of play and I think we’ve really benefited from that.”