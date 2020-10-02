Belgrade's qualification - Degenek playing a full match in the Serbian giant's 2-1 win over Armenian club Ararat - means there are four confirmed Socceroos in the Europa League.

Degenek is set to leave Belgrade with the Ararat match expected to be his swansong, however fortuitously he's set to join Belgian club Ghent who have already qualified for the Europa League.

He'll join Tom Rogic, who has been named in Celtic's leadership squad after nearly leaving the club this offseason, James Holland at LASK and Tomi Juric at CSKA Sofia, reinvigorated after scoring his first goal for the club two weeks ago.

The draw for the Europa League will be held tonight AEST, after the only Aussie in this year's Champions League, Awer Mabil at FC Midtjylland, drew Liverpool, Atalanta and Ajax overnight.