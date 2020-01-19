Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler believes his team is catching up to their A-League rivals after a tricky first half of the season.

The Roar defeated Wellington Phoenix 1-0 at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday thanks to substitute Dylan Wenzel-Hall's second-half goal.

That win means the Roar have avoided defeat in their past four matches and are now up to seventh on the ladder, just one point outside the finals places.

Taking on his first full-time job as a head coach, Liverpool legend Fowler essentially rebuilt the Roar squad which endured a miserable 2018-19 campaign.

His new-look team struggled to find form across a first half of the season which included away matches against Perth, Western Sydney, Sydney FC, Adelaide and the Phoenix.

Since Christmas the Roar have drawn at Newcastle, defeated the Wanderers, secured a home draw against second-placed Melbourne City and beaten a Phoenix team which arrived in Brisbane on a nine-game unbeaten run.

"We wanted the fixture list to be a little bit kinder in terms of home-away, home-away but we haven't had that," Fowler said.

"I think it was January 11 before we had our fifth home game. It shouldn't be the case. We're a club who is trying to build the fanbase and when you're playing one game a month, it's hard to do it.

"We always felt we've been playing catch up and look we're in a good place right now. We've had a couple of wins, a couple of draws, performances okay."

Fowler also believes the recruitment of Corey Brown and ex-Socceroo Scott McDonald in the build-up to the Phoenix match has been a boost to the squad.

Brown, returning to the Roar after being released by Melbourne Victory, played a full match at left-back against Wellington while 36-year-old McDonald was a second-half substitute.

"Getting Corey Brown - I thought was very good - his first game back here and Scott McDonald, sort of added to us as well," Fowler said.

"When new players come in to the club it gives everyone a little bit of a lift and we're happy."