The Roar has struggled this season under Fowler and are currently equal-last on the ladder.

The Englishman was appointed coach in April, his first senior coaching position.

Asked if coaching in the A-League was tougher than he initially expected, Fowler responded: "I don’t get why people say this, because I never came over here thinking anything was going to be easy.

"To get where you need to be you have to work hard – I’m not different to anyone else.

I’m willing to put the hard yards in and I know I have to work hard.

"I came over here with the right attitude, like I’ve done with everything. I think that’s massively important."

Brisbane are coming off the bye but were beaten 2-0 by Western United in their last match.

"We need to improve on everything," Fowler said.

"You can always get better. We’ve done lots of good stuff [in training this week]."

Asked if the Roar's match against Newcastle was a must-win game, the Liverpool great replied: "Games are always important. Every game is winnable over here. We have had a tough start in terms of results.

"In terms of performance we’ve been OK," Fowler said.

"So we’re not a million miles away. But it becomes a point in the season where you can’t be too far adrfit, you have to get wins and points on the board.

"I watched the Jets last game against Perth Glory. I thought the Jets were unfortunate [losing 6-2].

"Ernie Merrick is a tremendous manager who has achieved lots and lots of good things in the A-League. He’s long in the tooth Ernie.

"He'll have the Jets set up well to stop us."