Robbie Fowler believes it's not too late for Brisbane Roar to turn around their A-League season as they prepare to take on the bottom-placed Newcastle Jets on Saturday night.

Coming off two consecutive losses, including a 5-1 defeat to table-toppers Sydney FC, Brisbane are equal last on the ladder with the Jets - but Fowler has not yet given up hope.

The Roar are the only team in the competition who are yet to score a goal in the first half this season and have been frustrated by a lack of results despite dominating contests.

"We've had a tough start in terms of results. Performance-wise we've been OK, so we're not a million miles away," the Liverpool legend said.

But naturally Fowler was taking nothing for granted despite Newcastle conceding 10 goals in their last two defeats.

"I watched their game against Perth and it probably wasn't a 6-2 game," he said.

"I thought they were unfortunate. They're not playing badly as well, so it's got the makings of a very good game."

Both Brisbane and the Jets have just eight competition points from two wins and two draws heading into round 12.

The Roar have struggled to score, but the Jets have dropped to the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 20 goals to date.

And despite a dominant record against Brisbane, Jets midfielder Dimi Petratos realises they cannot cruise against Fowler's men.

Coach Ernie Merrick is under pressure to sharpen up their defence and Petratos said their preparation has been positive heading into the game at McDonald Jones Stadium.

"We just have to deal with where we are at the moment and get the result."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Brisbane Roar have failed to score a first-half goal in any of their last nine A-League games, a period across which they've managed just two wins (two draws, five losses).

* Newcastle Jets are undefeated in their last six A-League games against Brisbane (five wins, one draw), outscoring the Queensland side 14-4 over that span.

* Brisbane's Jay O'Shea has created more scoring chances for Scott Neville (nine) than any other player for a single teammate this A-League campaign.