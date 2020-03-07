Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler has had enough of those who think his A-League team's rise has been through defensive tactics.

The Roar have moved to fifth place on the A-League ladder after an impressive 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

Two goals from Scott McDonald and a Jay O'Shea penalty was enough to put the Roar five points clear in the race to the finals and looking up rather than down the ladder.

Having now lost just two of their past 11 matches, Fowler has hit back at those who wrote his team off earlier in the season after a slow start.

"Our boys deserve a lot of credit, really do because I think they've been up against it from day one," the ex-Liverpool and England striker said.

"Whether it's because there's an English manager here - everyone goes on about this 'Brexit Ball' or this 'Brexit Football' which is ridiculous.

"People saying that we park the bus - you look at some of the stats before the game and we have more entries into the final third than any team. If you're a team that do park the bus, then you don't get those stats."

McDonald's goals were his first since joining the Roar in a mid-season switch from Western United.

The ex-Socceroo's form since arriving in Brisbane has been a key part of the team's on-field transformation and Fowler acknowledged the 36-year-old's impact.

"That (goals) was probably the only thing he's lacked since his been here," Fowler said.

"He's an infectious character around the place. He's good on the ball, brings others into the game, and his performances have been excellent since he's been here.

"He's been a breath of fresh air. Probably what we needed."

Following Friday's win the Roar confirmed midfielder Jacob Pepper had left the club immediately to take up an opportunity overseas, believed to be in Indonesia.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Roar this season and Fowler admitted he may look to bring in a replacement if the right player is available.