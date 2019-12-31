Young pulled off two vital saves late in the game, one a goal-bound header, to help Brisbane secure a 1-1 draw with the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium.

"It was a great save and he’s pulled off a few fantastic saves already this year," Fowler said.

"He’s a good keeper, a good lad, he’s good in the dressing room."

Young was left out of the Roar's first seven rounds, with keeper Max Crocombe starting in goals.

But the 34-year-old has been back between the sticks for the past four games and has impressed his coach.

"When everything’s up against you and you feel as though the world’s against you, Youngy’s one of the first to the training sessions, the last to leave the pitch," Fowler said.

"His attitude is first class. A lot of players – not here – but a lot of players can learn off him."

Brisbane take on Western Sydney on New Year's Day.

The Roar's attack has yet to fire this season, but Fowler is keeping the faith.

"We played alright the other day," the Englishman said.

"In the final third we were not as good as we would have liked. Eventually it will come."