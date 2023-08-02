A hat-trick from Kadidiatou Diani helped France overcome an early scare to finish top of Group F with an entertaining 6-3 win over Panama.

Herve Renard's side will face the runner-up from Group H, which will most likely be Germany, in the round of 16 in Adelaide next Tuesday.

Despite conceding early France never looked flustered and the form of Paris Saint-Germain forward Diani will be a big boost as they brace themselves for stiffer opposition in the knockout stages.

The world No.5 only needed a draw to get out of the group but, at one point on Wednesday, were on the way to an early exit.

Panama stunned the 40,498-strong crowd when creative linchpin Marta Cox scored the quickest goal of the tournament by unleashing a 35-yard free-kick beyond the reach of France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after 67 seconds.

For the next 20 minutes Panama were heading for their first Women's World Cup victory and, with Jamaica and Brazil drawing in the other group match, France were in danger of being on the first plane back to Paris.

Cox scored her side's first goal at the tournament after she was felled by Lea Le Garrec but a comedy of errors allowed the French to get level and then turn the screw.

France defender Maelle Lakrar got things all square when she headed goalward in the 21st minute with Panama defender Deysire Salazar accidentally hoofing an attempted clearance into her own goal.

Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey was next to be punished for an error when she failed to gather a cross which Diani nestled into the back of the net from close range.

To further compound Panama's misery, Diani added a penalty when Wendy Natis handled the ball in her own box.

On the cusp of half-time a Le Garrec cross to the back post sailed past everyone - including Bailey - and into the net to give France a 4-1 lead.

Natis was penalised for another handball in her box soon into the second half and Diani smashed it home for her third before Renard brought her off.

Panama's Yomira Pinzon added a penalty and Lineth Cedeno headed in during the final half an hour to set up a grandstand finish but Vicki Becho's cool finish made it six for France.