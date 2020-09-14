It's a big moment for the Aussie striker among very rare appearances for the Bulgarian giants, with Juric suffering from persistent injury concerns and poor form. This is his first goal in five total appearances despite playing for CSKA for over a year now.

It's also his first appearance for the Bulgarians in nearly seven months.

Juric has had a rough trot of late with poor form at club level and his mixed departure from Switzerland foreboding his positive COVID result and months of absence from social media and the national spotlight.

All of which happened around the same time as the likes of Adam Taggart and Jamie Maclaren usurped him from the Socceroos, which makes Juric's goalscoring comeback in Bulgaria - in front of a packed house of fans, to boot - all the more enjoyable to watch.