It's a big moment for the Aussie striker among very rare appearances for the Bulgarian giants, with Juric suffering from persistent injury concerns and poor form. This is his first goal in five total appearances despite playing for CSKA for over a year now.

It's also his first appearance for the Bulgarians in nearly seven months.

Juric has had a rough trot of late with poor form at club level and his mixed departure from Switzerland foreboding his positive COVID result and months of absence from social media and the national spotlight.

All of which happened around the same time as the likes of Adam Taggart and Jamie Maclaren usurped him from the Socceroos, which makes Juric's goalscoring comeback in Bulgaria - in front of a packed house of fans, to boot - all the more enjoyable to watch.

PLUS...

Next Socceroos icon talks Bundesliga and inspiring Aussies to play football

Noah Botic is one of the world's most promising young strikers, as he showed in spades during the Australia's barnstorming U/17 World Cup campaign, and he knows just how much that could mean to his home nation.

PLUS...

Socceroos 'goal scoring machine' the most prolific in Europe?

Fringe Socceroos striker Nikita Rukavytsya is now firmly in contention for the most prolific goalscorer in Europe, scoring another brace overnight in Maccabi Haifa's 3-1 win over Hapoel Beer-Sheva.