Brisbane started brightly in the first half and overall dominated possession, crosses and shots.

But the visitors fell behind on 31 minutes thanks to Dimi Petratos' strike.

The Roar had to rely on the heroics of Jamie Young to keep them in the contest, before Bradden Inman struck with a late wonder goal in the 87th minute to secure a point.

Fowler believes it was a similar story with his team dominating the match but again failing to come away with the three points.

"We’re probably not pleased with the result because I thought we should have won the game," he said.

"But it’s been typical of our season. We dominate teams…the ladder probably lies a little bit in terms of where we are. We’ve felt we’ve been playing catch up sometimes this season because of the byes.

"But we’ll keep soldiering on. I’ve no doubt results will turn. We will get plenty of wins this year.

It is frustrating. But we know we’re almost there. We know we are progressing.

"We look as though we're a handful. We look as though as we can give all the teams a game. We know we're close. Of course it's frustating, because we want to win the game.

"But we will win games."

Nineteen-year-old striker Mirza Muratovic made his A-League debut for Brisbane.

Fowler was full of praise for the youngster's performance.

"The young lad was Mirza was brilliant," the Englishman said.

"His hold-up play was good. He worked his socks off. He more than held his own."