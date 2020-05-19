Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite says there's growing frustration among players about the lack of clarity surrounding their suspended season.
A-League players are increasingly frustrated by the lack of clarity about their stalled season, Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite says.
While other major codes such as the NRL and AFL have detailed season resumption timetables, the return of the A-League remains unknown.
"The FFA are no doubt doing their best ... but the feedback from the players is of frustration," Djite told AAP on Tuesday.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Reds bemused by '$5m bids' for McGree
No rush for Reds to find new coach...
A-League eyes August to resume and finish
Latest News
Frustration grows among players
19 May 2020
Watch: Mason Ho Puts the New FCS H4 Fins Through Their Paces
19 May 2020
Reds bemused by '$5m bids' for Adelaide ace McGree
19 May 2020