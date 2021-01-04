In round one, we saw inspirational stories, long-range belters and awful leadership, in what was a fascinating start to the new season.

The Inspirational Story Award

This week we saw two players, Ayom Majok and Alou Kuol, reach important milestones in their careers.

Western attacker Majok made his A-League debut after signing from South Australian side Cumberland in the off-season.

Meanwhile, Kuol netted his first-ever league goal for the Mariners.

But what is for more important is the story behind these two footballers.

Majok followed a similar path to Socceroo Awer Mabil by growing up in a refugee camp in Kenya and getting his chance in the A-League.

Kuol, who was born in Sudan, fled his country at the age of three and had a difficult road to get to where he is, with his goal in Thursday's derby a just reward for his hard work.

Hopefully, we will see more inspirational stories like this more often.

The Thank God They Left Suncorp Award

For those who watched or attended Brisbane's match against Melbourne City on Tuesday night, Dolphin Stadium is undoubtedly a far more suitable home for the Roar than Suncorp Stadium.

It is designed for football and has an appropriate capacity.

The atmosphere was tight to the pitch, akin to something we usually see at Coopers Stadium or AAMI Park.

🦁 Great atmosphere and a sea of orange at Dolphin Stadium as #Redcliffe roars for the mighty @brisbaneroar as they kick off their @ALeague season! âš½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/70Hss1oD55 — Yvette D'Ath MP (@YvetteDAth) December 29, 2020

The move away from Suncorp in the off-season was a brilliant one.

The better atmosphere in Redcliffe will only help Brisbane become a strong side at home again.

The Welcome To The A-League Award

Macarthur FC kicked off their inaugural campaign of A-League football with an impressive display in the new Western Sydney Derby, marginally beating the Wanderers 1-0.

The Bulls showcased a recognisable style and a strong understanding already.

Like most other clubs in the league, they adopted a possession-based style and showed no fear in breaking the deadlock and taking the game to their city rivals.

Loïc Puyo, Denis Genreau and Moudi Najjar were particularly impressive in the first half, with the rotations of positions and triangle passing combinations highlighting the visitor's style.

Star signing Beñat also made a perfect introduction to the league.

His free-kick struck captain Mark Milligan before beating Wanderers keeper Daniel Margush.

That goal proved to be the winner as the new team in Western Sydney got bragging rights on their new rivals and made an excellent first impression.

As first games go they can't get much better than that, Macarthur FC win their first A league game thanks to a Mark Milligan goal after BeÃ±at Etxebarria's free-kick took a big deflection off him and sailed past Daniel Murgush, Western Sydney bragging rights for the new boys. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) December 30, 2020

Despite their blip against the Mariners on Sunday, most pundits look right to have tipped them for a top six finish.

The Long-Range Screamers Award

This award has to go to Sydney FC, after they netted to stunning long-range strikes against the Nix on Saturday.

Calem Nieuwenhof and Luke Brattan both scored screamers in the 2-1 win.

Nieuwenhof picked up the ball from 25 yards and found the top left corner to give Sydney the lead, before Brattan came up with a stunning 35-yard free-kick that proved to be the winner.

Somebody say thunderbastard? 🚀



Luke Brattan back amongst the bangers with a tremendous free-kick. #SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/jOB9nvSQka — All Sides Of The Harbour (@asothdotcom) January 2, 2021

Keep that up and the Sky Blues will have another attacking weapon in their locker.

The Jekyll and Hyde Award

It has to be Melbourne Victory, after their Jekyll and Hyde performance against Brisbane on Saturday night.

The scoreline seemed to suggest a very one-sided game that the Roar dominated.

However, Victory played better in the first half, yet they handed three points on a plate to Brisbane.

The intensity, hunger and concentration levels completely dropped after the break.

That issue has plagued this team since the start of last season.

The players may have changed, but at least in this match, Melbourne Victory 2021 is not too dissimilar to Melbourne Victory 2019-20 #mvcvbri — Guido Tresoldi (@GuidoTresoldi) January 2, 2021

They have dominant periods that they don't make the most of, and then concede stupid goals at the other end.

The quality they have on paper is good enough, but mentally things have to change; otherwise, it will be another year without finals.