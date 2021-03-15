The Award For The Most In-form Player In The League Right Now

Jamie Maclaren quite simply is in the form of his life right now.

Melbourne City's number nine netted another brace in the 3-0 victory over Macarthur on Friday, taking his tally to ten for the season.

The 27-year-old is three clear on top of the golden boot standings as well.

He has also improved his link-up play as well by adding four assists.

It is no surprise that Maclaren's form has coincided with City turning around their fortunes, winning their past two games by an aggregate score of 9-0.

The Socceroo is stamping his authority as the main man at AAMI Park, and he should stroll to a second straight golden boot this season.

Time will tell, but I wouldn't mind seeing the ex-Hibernian man return to Europe one day, too, as it seems this level isn't the biggest challenge for him.

Surely clubs in Europe and the EFL are looking at Jamie MacLaren? The little man is electric right now #ALeague — neil leverett (@neil_lev_sport) March 12, 2021

The Goal Every Decade Award

Alex Wilkinson never scores. He scores so rarely that his winner on Saturday against Newcastle was his first goal in the A-League since 2010.

The centre-half rose from a Luke Brattan corner but made poor contact with his header, nodding the ball into the ground.

However, the ball bounced over Jets keeper Jack Duncan. A combination of Valentino Yuel and Steven Ugarkovic couldn't stop the ball from going in.

Even Wilkinson himself looked surprised afterwards, and we don't blame him; this was a collector's item.

Last time Alex Wilkinson scored in the A-League:



- Julia Gillard was PM

- Teresa Polias was yet to play for Sydney FC

- Spain had just won the World Cup

- Burj Khalifa had just opened

- Patrick Wood was 7 years old pic.twitter.com/UC70qpsnOY — All Sides Of The Harbour (@asothdotcom) March 14, 2021

The Wind-up Award

This award has to go to Kusini Yengi for his brilliant celebration after coming off the bench to score his first Adelaide United goal in the Original Rivalry against Melbourne Victory.

The 22-year-old striker tapped in a Craig Goodwin's cross from close-range to put the Reds in front before setting up captain Stefan Mauk for the clincher.

But it was Yengi's celebration that stole all the headlines, even taking some media attention away from another poor Victory display.

He ran over the advertising hoardings and boasted in front of the Victory faithful, with a standing celebration that emulated ex-Socceroos legend Mark Bresciano.

Adelaide United’s Kusini Yengi scored against Melbourne Victory and then did Conor McGregor’s billionaire strut in front of their fans 🤭pic.twitter.com/eHympMMo6t — Goal (@goal) March 13, 2021

He's now an instant cult hero with the Red Army for sure.

The Waterlog Award

The Mariners game against Perth in Gosford was delayed by 30 minutes due to concerns over the waterlogged pitch in certain areas.

Many onlookers might have thought it was all a waste of time, and the players should be able to rise above it.

However, the conditions immediately had a significant impact on both teams’ ability to play their respective styles as soon as this one started.

The ball continually slowed down or even stopped as it was rolling, making fast and flowing possession football nigh-on impossible.