The Game Of Worldies Award

The A-League served up another 4-3 thriller last Monday. The Wanderers and Nix played out an electric encounter at Bankwest Stadium.

However, what was most impressive about this game was the quality of the goals, highlighting the improved quality in the competition this season.

Viewers were treated to endless entertainment, with stunning volleys from Daniel Wilmering and Mitchell Duke, Ulises Davila's cute chip and Cameron Devlin's goal of the season contender.

Earlier this season, there was a 5-4 thriller between Western United and Perth Glory. Still, I felt it came about more because of poor defending rather than quality attacking football.

I cannot say the same for Monday's clash; this game was a brilliant display of some of the best football we have on offer, produced not just by imports but talented Aussies too.

The Pardon The Interruption Award

The Wanderers may have picked up two wins from two in the space of a week, but it was despite VAR going out of its way to spoil the celebrations for Carl Robinson's side.

Western Sydney had an astonishing THREE goals disallowed in their 3-0 win over Perth on Friday night. Bernie Ibini had two chalked off and was specifically picked on by VAR.

The state of this.



Bernie Ibini makes a fantastic run and ridiculously quality finish only to be called back for an overlapping "offside" line.



This isn't football. Changes must be made. #ALeague | #WSWvPER | #WSW pic.twitter.com/OHu0PXRA2V — Ryan Walters (@MrRyanWalters) March 19, 2021

Most of the disallowed goals in the league are because of very marginal offsides, and there has to be a margin of error introduced by IFAB.

Lawmakers have forgotten about giving the attacker the benefit of the doubt. It is taking goals away that would have stood pre-VAR.

Also, Wellington came a very close second in this category. They also had a last-minute equaliser disallowed in that thriller against the Wanderers.

Ufuk Talay's woes were only compounded when they were denied a penalty in the dying moments of their draw with Brisbane yesterday.

🗣️ ''For me, it's a clear handball and a clear penalty. The interpretation of the handball changes every week so we go off what the referee's decision was.'' - Ufuk Talay#WELvBRI | 🟡 1-1 ⚫️ — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) March 21, 2021

The Award For Finally Scoring A Golgol

The title gives this one away, as this award goes to Golgol Mebrahtu for netting his first goal in the A-League in eight years.

In fairness to Mebrahtu, he did spend about half of that time in Europe in the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Despite the long absence from Australian football, you could see the euphoria on Mebrahtu's face when he turned Macaulay Gillesphey's cross in at the back post to equalise against Wellington on Sunday.

All of his teammates crowded around the 30-year-old too.

After 8 long years Golgol Mebrahtu has scored again in the A-League! pic.twitter.com/nEYJY2ZA3p — Fox Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) March 21, 2021

When commentator Adam Peacock mentioned the drought to him afterwards, Mebrahtu even had the cheek to remind the pundit that he already knew about it from last week.

There is nothing funnier than when footballers are honest in interviews.

The Captain Fantastic Award

Adelaide United are full of confidence at the moment, thrashing the Newcastle Jets 4-1 on Sunday to notch up a fifth straight win.

The re-introduction of Craig Goodwin and the introduction of Kusini Yengi have helped this. However, one man has taken his game to a whole new level in 2021.

Stefan Mauk is leading the Reds by example, netting his sixth goal of the season in the comfortable victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Some Adelaide fans were sceptical about the 25-year-old being named the club's new captain at the start of the season, but they can have no qualms about that now.

Mauk has been excellent again! Definitely standing up as our captain 👏👏👏👏 — Andrea S (@andrea_1380) March 21, 2021

The midfielder provides energy, intelligence, and, most importantly, goals from a deep position, something that Adelaide needs, given the woes Tomi Juric has endured.

The last time Mauk played this well, the Reds won a maiden Championship.

Could history repeat itself this year?