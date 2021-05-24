The He Just Can't Help Himself Award

We start our wrap going back to last Wednesday. Adelaide United's Kusini Yengi once again decided to rile up another set of away supporters after netting the opener against the Glory at HBF Park.

After tapping in a cross at the back post from Louis D'Arrigo, Yengi decided to bring out his usual dance moves in celebration, right in front of the Shed.

The 22-year-old was left red-faced, though, after Perth came from behind to win 2-1, making him look somewhat stupid following all the gloating.

That being said, never change Kusini; we love the confidence.

The Redemption Award

Brisbane Roar midfielder Jay O'Shea had quite the rollercoaster ride on Friday night against the Newcastle Jets.

The Roar took the lead in the first half through an Alex Parson's strike that ricocheted off Riku Danzaki and in.

However, O'Shea, unfortunately, got the last touch from a Jets corner to head the ball into the Brisbane net after halftime.

Twelve minutes later, though, the Irishman saw a long-range effort take a fortunate deflection to wrong-foot Jack Duncan.

1 - Jay O'Shea is the first player to score a goal and concede an own goal in the same @ALeague game since Ola Toivonen in December 2018. Duality. https://t.co/Deg5RvgRig — OptaJason (@OptaJason) May 21, 2021

It was a massive moment of redemption for the 32-year-old and one that takes the Roar closer to a spot in the finals.

The Moment Of The Season Award

Wellington's season record crowd of 24,105 at home to Western United on Saturday was by far the best moment this season.

Nix fans gave Ufuk Talay's side a fabulous reception on their return across the ditch. They repaid the faith with a comfortable 3-0 win to keep their finals hopes alive.

Wellington Phoenix got a bigger crowd than Collingwood, that is hilarious. #AFLPiesPower #ALeague #WELvWUN — Short Corner Olé (@shortcornerole) May 23, 2021

The crowd figure was remarkable because it highlighted two things we often overlook in this country and New Zealand.

First of all, how much people care about the sport, and the importance of Kiwi sides in the A-League.

It was pretty extraordinary that Wellington could attract over twenty thousand, given they usually barely reach ten thousand on average when they play at Sky Stadium.

When COVID-19 struck and the border between Australia and New Zealand closed, Wellington Phoenix were forced to base themselves in Wollongong.



After 433 days away, Phoenix returned home today.



Fans were back and so was their 80th minute tradition! 😂 pic.twitter.com/lUzWYnN4aH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2021

The Nix will host Perth at Eden Park in their final home game, and they also usually attract good numbers in Auckland.

There is untapped potential in what the influence of Kiwi sides can do for Australian football. Critics should firmly put any doubts over Wellington's A-League license to bed now.

I would say the powers that be should explore the prospect of bringing in an Auckland-based side.

The Premiers Award

We had to give Melbourne City a shout-out this week after completing a historic maiden Premiers Plate in the A-League on Saturday against the Mariners.

Craig Noone's header won it for Patrick Kisnorbo's side, and they also survived a late VAR scare to cling on for the points.

The Premiers Plate is a fully deserved reward for a City team that have been consistently head and shoulders above the rest all season long.

Their free-flowing attacking style of football has been too much to handle for most sides.

Jamie Maclaren's 25 strikes have been the jewel in the crown, but the much-improved displays of Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good and Craig Noone all deserve plaudits too.

@ScottJamieson congrats to you and the club for winning the premiers plate. it’s our city. so proud.

❤️🤍💙 @MelbourneCity — Jock (@CharacterEyes) May 22, 2021

City has to be the favourites to go ahead and win a maiden Championship now as well. You doubt Kisnorbo will let any complacency set in before a home semi-final.