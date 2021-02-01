The Award for Leaving It Very, Very Late

This award has to go to Melbourne Victory for their dramatic turnaround right at the death against Perth last Tuesday.

After losing both Ben Folami and Rudy Gestede to injuries, many wondered how Grant Brebner would approach the game without a recognised number nine.

It looked as if the Victory would struggle to create opportunities in the early stages, just as they did in Adelaide.

However, as the first half wore on, it seemed only a matter of time before they would break the deadlock.

The front four of Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas and Brandon Lauton eventually found a sense of fluidity and combined very nicely.

The way they adjusted by creating overloads out wide and looking for early balls behind Perth’s defence to feed the pace they have was a promising sign.

But once again, as was the case in Adelaide, there was no natural goalscorer to finish off the excellent build-up play.

It took 86 minutes, but the home side finally got their reward.

Brimmer rose from an Adama Traore cross to equalise with a rare headed strike, before dispatching a penalty just moments later to secure all three points.

Two goals in the last five minutes? That's rare.

When it's Jake Brimmer? That's even rarer.

Incredible ending to Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory, Jake Brimmer didn't score a goal for Perth Glory in three seasons. Today he scored two in the last four minutes of the game to turn the game on its head and win his side all three points. Really good advert for the A League. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) January 26, 2021

The New Citizen Award

Roy O'Donovan is the recipient of this award, after marking his recent milestone of becoming an Australian citizen with an equaliser against the Wanderers on Friday.

The new Aussie lashed home a late penalty to give Craig Deans' side a share of the spoils at Bankwest.

The goal was O'Donovan's 50th in the league, having scored a handful of goals with the Jets, Mariners and Brisbane.

Should Arnie give him a call-up? It might be a touch premature yet.

The Wood You Believe It Award

This award goes to young Patrick Wood for netting his first Sydney FC goals in their 3-0 win over Macarthur.



The 18-year-old has been on Sydney's books for five years now, and after impressing with the youth team, has finally got his chance.

Both goals were simple finishes from close-range, but they also suggested a predatory instinct in the box that the youngster already possesses.

He adds to the continually growing list of young forwards lighting up the league at the moment.

This award also has a double-edged sword and dual recipient, as many couldn't believe the sudden lengthy delay at halftime at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.

Due to a wild storm, the clash was delayed almost an entire hour, with the delay longer than the first half and second half of actual football.

Credit to Sydney for responding and disposing of the Bulls, who were handicapped for 70 minutes with 10 men.

The Unhappy Travels Award

What is it with Adelaide and playing away from home this season?

They had a promising season opener in Geelong against Western, where they could have snatched the points.

However, their last two displays have been dreadful.

Their 5-3 defeat at Perth was nothing short of embarrassing, whilst against Brisbane on Saturday they were once again outplayed, outfought and outthought.

The humid and stifling conditions in Redcliffe wouldn't have suited Carl Veart's high-tempo, possession-based style, but Adelaide must find another way.

It is interesting how much better they are at Coopers Stadium, having kept two clean sheets and picked up maximum points from their two games at home.

You guys are awful away from home. Not sure why. At home you’re ruthless. Hope you can sort it. — Jeve Sobs (@jeve_sobs) January 30, 2021

This up and down type of form might continue when you consider the heavy reliance on young and inexperienced players from Veart.

The Smash and Grab Award

This award has to go to the Wellington Phoenix after committing daylight robbery against the Mariners on Sunday by snatching the three points.

After fifteen minutes it looked as if the Nix would have a relaxing day at the office, with captain Ulises Davila fizzing low strike past Mark Birighitti and into the bottom corner.

However, for whatever reason, the Mariners were allowed back into the game and in the end, should have won it themselves.

I think that's what's known as a smash-and-grab #CCMvWEL — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) January 31, 2021

However, an unfortunate late goal against the run of play left them with nothing to show for it.

Ufuk Talay's disappointment will be his side's inability to clinically kill teams off, as Wellington seemed to struggle to regain their mojo after conceding the equaliser.

Despite fading away in the second half, they got that bit of luck they have been starved of so far this season with an undeserving late winner from Jaushua Sotirio.

As they say, a win is a win.

The Award For Being Surprisingly Good At Headers

This award goes to Nicholas D'Agostino after scoring yet another headed goal this season in the Glory's 3-1 win over Melbourne City.

You wouldn't expect the 22-year-old to win most aerial duels at five foot nine, but he has now scored three times already this season with his head.

Along with D'Agostino, Perth has Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh, Carlo Armiento, Daniel Stynes and the returning Diego Castro to call upon for goals.

But with D'Agostino's heading ability, Richard Garcia has a different sort of option if he wants to switch formations before or during games to suit a particular opponent.