Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have suffered their first setback of the season, beaten by Fulham in the second round of the English League Cup.

After drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage, hosts Fulham progressed by winning the penalty shootout 5-3.

Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere on Tuesday night.

Bournemouth beat Swansea City 3-2 and three goals in less than five second-half minutes saved Crystal Palace, coming from behind to beat Championship side Plymouth Argyle 4-2.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty scored twice in six minutes in their comfortable 5-0 win over Blackpool and Luton Town held on to beat Gillingham 3-2 in their first game at Kenilworth Road this season.

Brentford avoided becoming Newport County's latest cup victims as they won 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

Socceroo Riley McGree and fellow substitute Morgan Rogers scored stoppage-time goals to steer Middlesbrough into round three with a 3-1 comeback win at League One Bolton.

McGree had only been on the pitch five minutes before rounding off sustained Boro pressure with a superb low left-foot finish, before Rogers completed a deserved win for Michael Carrick's Championship side with his first goal for the club.

Dion Charles gave Wanderers a 23rd-minute lead after Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover could only parry Josh Sheehan's shot.

In the capital, Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute of the London derby through an own goal from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

The four-time winners, who did not manage a shot on target in the first half, drew level after the break when Richarlison nodded home from a tight angle.

In the shootout, Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez failed to find the net with their third penalty as Fulham keeper Marek Rodak saved low to his left before Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete both scored for Fulham to complete the victory.

It's the first time Tottenham have lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005.

Elsewhere, League Two Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lost 4-3 on penalties to Bradford City.

Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and other members of Manchester United's Class of '92, beat Leeds United 9-8 in a shootout in the biggest shock of the night to reach the third round for the first time in their 83-year history.

With agencies.