McGree signs for Charlotte but the new expansion franchise based in North Carolina isn't set to join the MLS until 2022, so they've immediately loaned McGree to Championship club Birmingham City.

McGree - who is widely considered one of the best young talents in Australian football and a future Socceroo - becomes the third player to leave Adelaide in less than 24 hours, as the club is pillaged for its best young talent.

McGree joins Birmingham on a one-year loan. He previously played for Belgian club Club Brugge and was famously nominated for the 2018 Puskas Award.