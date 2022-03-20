Perth Glory have sacked coach Richard Garcia and his assistant Steven McGarry following a horror run of results for the A-League Men club.

The news came 15 hours after Glory suffered a 4-1 home loss to the Brisbane Roar in a result that extended the club's winless run to seven matches and left them on the bottom of the ladder.

Former Sydney, Newcastle and Glory midfielder Ruben Zadkovich will take over as coach for the remainder of the season, with Chris Coyne appointed as his assistant.

Garcia had big shoes to fill after taking over as coach from Tony Popovic in September, 2020.

Glory missed out on finals action by five points in Garcia's first season in charge.

But the wheels fell off this year as injuries and hub life took its toll on the young squad.

The recent run of poor results upon the team finally returning home proved to be the final blow, with Glory snaring just one point from their string of four consecutive home matches.

It left them 10 points adrift of sixth spot.

"COVID-19 has had a huge impact upon the club on and off the field which cannot be overstated and its legacy is still being felt," Glory owner Tony Sage said.

"Ultimately, however, this is a results business and unfortunately, claiming one point from our last four home games is an unacceptable return.

"The difficult decision has therefore been made to part company with the head coach and his assistant."

There were high hopes the arrival of former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge to partner Bruno Fornaroli up front would help transform Glory into a legitimate title contender.

But Sturridge has been limited to five cameos off the bench for a total of 93 minutes this season due to a string of injuries and COVID-19 disruptions.

Sturridge is sidelined with a groin injury, but Garcia was hopeful of regaining the former England international within the next fortnight.

Glory's loss to Brisbane laid bare their problems, with the team's struggles in front of goal becoming a major issue.

But Garcia was hopeful the tough campaign would bear fruit in the long term.

"Ever since we took over it was always going to be a rebuilding process," Garcia said.

"There's a lot of guys who are gaining experience. In most codes, clubs have years of rebuilding.

"And yes, results have been disappointing. I can't shy away from that.

"It's a long-term build and something we need to keep reminding ourselves is that these guys are going to get better, and eventually they're going to find that killer instinct."