Perth Glory coach Richie Garcia has applauded his players resilience on the road following their 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Adelaide on Friday night.

The visitors overturned a 1-0 halftime deficit with two second-half goals, courtesy of Bruno Fornaroli and a lucky deflection in the 83rd minute when substitute Daniel Stynes' shot wrong-footed Adelaide goalkeeper James Delianov.

The Glory left Perth after their opening match and have endured a gruelling two weeks away, playing four games, losing two and winning two.

Garcia was thrilled after seeing the Glory overrun the Reds after the interval.

"After a long two weeks away from home it's fantastic to know they're running games out with physical fatigue, mental fatigue, and they've still got that desire to win," he said.

"It's fantastic to see how together they are and how much they want to succeed."

The Glory now travel back to Perth and look set to face 14 days in quarantine.

Garcia remained upbeat about his player's ability to deal with what lies ahead.

As the fixtures currently stand, Perth's next match is at home on Saturday, February 20 against Melbourne City.

"Yep, I actually don't know what to say to that," Garcia said.

"These guys have had to overcome every hurdle so far and they've done that and they've challenged themselves to continually focus on what they can affect which is their performance, which is their behaviours.

"So yeah, it's going to be tough, quarantine, but we have to deal with that in the best manner we can and then look forward to the next game."

Adelaide coach Carl Veart lamented a poor second-half showing when Glory's experienced stars in Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny and Fornaroli stood up for the visitors and dominated the contest.

"In the end, we lacked that bit of experience and that football smarts towards the end of the second half," he said.

"When they got the likes of Castro, Fornaroli and Kilkenny, they took control of the game.

"For some reason we just kept on dropping off, dropping off and just kept giving them far too much space and time."