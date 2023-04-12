Two-time winners Germany have suffered a surprise home 2-1 defeat by Brazil, just over three months before the start of the Women's World Cup.

The Germans, ranked No.2 in the FIFA world rankings, were well beaten in Tuesday night's friendly in Nuremberg.

Tamires opened the scoring for a dominant Brazil in the 11th minute as they bounced back from defeat on penalties by England in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger did not look convincing for the visitors' second goal when Ari Borges' attempted cross from close to the corner flag went into the far corner in the 37th.

The Germans failed to breach the Copa America champions until Jule Brand tapped in a consolation goal in added time.

Defeat for the 2003 and 2007 world champions came four days after a lucky 1-0 win at 2019 runners-up the Netherlands.

The game marked the farewell of former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan, who came on in the second half for her 112th cap in the wake of a severe knee injury last year.

Elsewhere in friendlies involving countries heading to Australia and New Zealand, one of the Matildas' Group B opponents Canada were beaten for the fourth time in their last five outings, 2-1 by France in Le Mans.

"Disappointed at the two goals we conceded. We can do better," Canada coach Bev Priestman said.

"But I'd rather learn this now [than at this summer's World Cup]."

Italy won by the same scoreline against Colombia in Rome, Denmark defeated Japan 1-0 in Odense, while Spain were 3-0 victors over China in Ibiza.

There were also wins for the Dutch and Swiss, while Sweden drew with Norway and Portugal with Wales.