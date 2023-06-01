That’s the view of Socceroos assistant Rene Meulensteen in appraising where to next for the exciting striker after the completion of a fitful loan spell at Hearts left more questions than answers.

One goal, one start and seven appearances off the bench for a total of 197 minutes for the Scottish Premiership side wasn’t quite what parent club Newcastle United envisioned when they sent the 18-year-old Socceroo to Edinburgh in January.

With Kuol now in France as part of Tony Vidmar’s Olyroos squad for this month’s Maurice Revello Tournament, the opportunity is there to build on what at least was a rousing exit from Scotland: a dramatic last-minute leveller in a 2-2 draw with Rangers which secured European football for the Jam Tarts.

A fruitful habitat for a legion of Aussies including Hearts teammates Kye Rowles, Cameron Devin and Nathaniel Atkinson, the land of Braveheart and Haggis possibly left a slightly sour after-taste on Kuol’s palate.

Ex-Manchester United assistant Meulensteen, who has played his part in aiding five-cap Kuol’s national team development, believes lessons can be learned and adjustments made.

“It’s Important for Garang to learn about the nitty-gritty side of the game as well as being a potential match winner,” the Dutchman told FTBL.

“In a league like Scotland, especially, a lot of being successful stems from non-stop work-rate and total commitment and endeavour - that’s why players like Cammy Devlin and Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain (at St Mirren) have succeeded, along with a number of other Aussies.

“These are players, who you could say, embrace the uglier side of the game, closing down, hustling opponents and being totally committed physically.

“Garang has got explosive qualities in his locker and a huge amount of potential - it’s a matter of keeping that side of his game strong whilst perhaps also adding the gritty elements.

“To succeed at the top level you need a little bit of everything - it’s not just about setting up chances and scoring goals.

“Obviously Garang would liked to have played more than he did but he will still have learned a lot from the experience.

“Remember, he only played 18 matches for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League before being signed by Newcastle and still has a lot of developing to do.

“It’s important he takes those lessons from Hearts with him wherever he goes next, and I’m sure he will.

“I think a lot of people expected him to hit the ground running with Hearts and win matches single handedly, like he did in the A-League.

“But it’s never that simple and he’s had to maybe look at himself a bit and think ‘how can I tweak things to make sure I maximise my potential’?

Where Kuol will pop up next season is a question only Newcastle can answer, with coach Eddie Howe indicating he is not yet ready to join the first team squad and another loan spell looms.

Meulensteen believes the top divisions in the Netherlands or Belgium might provide a platform for Kuol to better express himself, whilst also helping him hone the technical and tactical parts of the jigsaw.

Adding a few kilos of muscle to his slight frame in the gym during the off-season might also better prepare Kuol for the physical battles ahead.

“Garang is certainly a talent, which is why he was selected for the World Cup (as Australia’s youngest ever player),” added Meulensteen.

“The next step is finding a way to bring the all-round consistency and the endurance and physicality that will take him up the ladder.

“I don’t think going to Hearts was necessarily a wrong move - there are three other Socceroos there and he was at a club where Newcastle could keep a close eye on him.

“Things may not have gone exactly to plan but setbacks of all types are part of football, and it’s how players respond to these situations that counts most.

“It’s that reaction that shows the character and determination to succeed, and Garang is a kid with plenty of character.

“For now, he just needs to refocus with the Olyroos this month because he’s an important part of both our U-23s and senior teams, and he can help Australia qualify for the Olympics (next year in Paris).

“Newcastle will look to place him next season somewhere where he’ll play and continue to develop.

“I personally feel Holland or Belgium might suit him: both are good development leagues where technique is as highly valued as work rate.

“Wherever he goes it’s up to Garang to give himself the best chance of making it difficult for his next coach, whoever that may be, to leave him out.”

Kuol placed a positive perspective on his brief Hearts spell.

“People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal,” he told reporters after his heroics against Rangers at Ibrox.

“At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player.

“A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story. I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing.”