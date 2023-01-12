Hearts are hopeful Garang Kuol will complete his loan move from Newcastle this week in time for the Australian soccer wunderkind to make his debut in the British game on Friday.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson would like the 18-year-old on board, along with his three fellow Tynecastle-based Socceroos, for the Edinburgh side's Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Hearts are finalising their arrangement with Premier League challengers Newcastle United, who currently don't need the youngster for their title push but want to see their Central Coast Mariners signing gain essential experience in the rough and tumble of the UK game.

"We're just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done," Neilson told reporters on Wednesday.

"I've no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we'll just need to wait and see."

The impending move will see Kuol join forces with international teammates Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson, who also all went to Qatar with the teen who became the youngest since Pele to play in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

If he did sign in time for the St Mirren match, Kuol could also land an early reunion with another couple of Socceroos, St Mirren pair Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain.

Hearts have been busy in the transfer window already, with Kuol set to be their third acquisition in January after the arrivals of English defender, James Hill on loan from Bournemouth, and Japanese forward Yutaro Oda on a three-and-a-half year deal with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.