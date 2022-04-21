Perth Glory's A-League Men record goalscorer and appearances holder Andy Keogh will retire at the end of the current season.

Perth Glory veteran Andy Keogh has announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.

Keogh has played 155 A-League games and scored 59 goals during his time with the club.

The 35-year old Irishman first came to the A-League in 2014 after more than a decade playing in the UK.

The 35-year-old has scored 59 goals in 155 A-League Men games across three stints at the Glory since first signing in 2014, including 15 when Perth claimed the 2018-19 premiers plate.

But injuries have limited the former Republic of Ireland international to 10 games, without a goal, for the bottom-placed Glory this season.

"It's with a heavy but full heart that I am announcing my retirement from professional football at the end of this season," he said.

"The decision has been a difficult one, but the reality is my body has told me that it's time."

Keogh, who started his career at Leeds United and also played for the likes of Wolverhampton and Millwall, said playing for Ireland was the highlight of his career, but also relished his time in Perth.

"I've loved every minute of playing for this club and living in this city which is now my home.

"I'll never forget scoring goals at The Shed end and jumping into the crowd.

"My focus now will be on helping this great club achieve sustained success as I transition into a new role within it."

The striker's time at the Glory wasn't without controversy.

Keogh was central to the club's salary cap breach scandal in 2015, which saw the Glory kicked out of that season's finals series and later that year, departed Perth to play in Thailand.

His second stint in purple from 2016 to 2019 delivered 33 goals, and he spent the 2019-20 season in Saudi Arabia before returning last season to ultimately finish his career in Perth.

"Andy's contribution to this club has been extraordinary and his place among the pantheon of Glory greats is well and truly assured," Glory owner and chairman Tony Sage said.

