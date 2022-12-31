Perth Glory women's coach Alex Epakis expects the wind to again wreak havoc when his side host high-flying Western United at Macedonia Park.

United have made a stunning start to life in the A-League Women competition, winning their first four games to be the only unbeaten team in the league.

Their match against Newcastle last week was postponed due to extreme heat, and the Victorian club will be aiming to continue their winning ways when they come up against Perth on Sunday.

Glory are yet to hit their straps, with the team posting one win and two draws across their opening six matches.

But there have been positive signs over the past fortnight, with Glory beating Canberra 3-2 before losing 1-0 to ladder leaders Melbourne City.

Strong afternoon winds at Macedonia Park played a key part in Glory's 1-0 loss to Adelaide earlier this season.

The visitors dominated the first half with the aid of the strong breeze, but it was all Glory after the break as the wind gave them important momentum.

Epakis is wary of the attacking threats of Western United, but he also knows the conditions are likely to play a important role in the match.

"They do like to attack quickly," Epakis said of United.

"They're not a slow possession, build-up based team, which means when they do get the ball they'll go forward, and when we get the ball we're going to try to do the same.

"It's going to be end-to-end, and I'm sure the four o'clock gale-force winds at Macedonia Park will play havoc on the performance and certainly suit the team that gets the wind in the first half."

Western United (12 points) entered the round third on the ladder, but they have two games in hand on Melbourne City (15) and one over second-placed Sydney FC (12).

Glory are already seven points adrift of fourth spot, and they cannot afford to let another game at home slip.