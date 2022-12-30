Perth Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich is confident his rebuild is starting to take shape after locking in Tunisian international Salim Khelifi for a further two A-League Men seasons.

Khelifi has been a revelation since arriving at Glory this season, with the 28-year-old's pace and creativity giving the team a crucial attacking weapon.

New captain Mustafa Amini and little-known former Roar attacker Keegan Jelacic have also been influential, while Englishman Mark Beevers and Irish midfielder Aaron McEneff have slotted in seamlessly.

Glory have also signed striker Adam Taggart on a three-and-a-half year deal, and the fringe Socceroo will be able to play once the January transfer window opens.

Perth sit last on the ladder with two wins and a draw from eight matches, but their form since the World Cup break has been promising.

"We're really building a strong nucleus to build around," Zadkovich said ahead of Monday's away clash with Adelaide at Coopers Stadium.

"We still need a few more additions to that squad, that will take a couple of windows.

"But it's starting to take shape and the players can see that. That's driving the belief. Our long term goal is to be a top team in this country."

Strikers Bruno Fornaroli (Melbourne Victory) and Ben Azubel (Thailand) have departed Glory, and Zadkovich is keen to add some new players to his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Zadkovich praised the performances of Khelifi.

"We knew very early on in the piece getting Salim that's he's a fantastic talent," Zadkovich said.

"He's the right age and has the right athletic profile for the type of football we're trying to play.

"And what's really nice about Salim is his level of professionalism is very high, and he drives standards within the group.

"He's very quiet, very professional, very humble, and he lets his football and effort do the talking.

"He's the right type of person to be part of this build."