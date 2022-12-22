Perth Glory defender Mark Beevers is keen to turn Macedonia Park into a fortress their rivals will fear, with Wellington Phoenix next on the hit list.

With Glory's regular home ground HBF Park undergoing an upgrade, the A-League Men club will play its home games at the 4000-capacity Macedonia Park until March.

Glory marked their first game at the venue with a 2-1 win over defending champions Western United a fortnight ago, and they are aiming to make it two from two against the Phoenix on Friday night.

Beevers, who has played for English clubs Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, wants Glory's temporary home ground to become a formidable place for rivals to visit.

"It's key in any season that you need to make your home patch a fortress," Beevers said.

"We'll be looking to do that.

"We got off to a great start, and with the backing of our fans as well, it will become hostile in there. That really helps us as players on the pitch.

"I've played in stadiums before where the front row, it almost seems like they're on the pitch.

"It's not a nice place to go away to, but it's great to play when it's your home fans."

Glory's supporter group are set to walk out in the 20th minute as part of the competition-wide protest against a decision by the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) to sell the next three A-League Men's and Women's grand finals to Sydney.

Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich said it was up to fans whether they wanted to take part in the protest, adding he hopes the ugly scenes witnessed at the Victory-City derby in Melbourne last weekend will never be seen again.

Glory go into Friday's game bottom of the ladder with just two wins from the first seven rounds, but they have shown significant improvement since the World Cup break.

Sixth-placed Wellington are full of confidence following last week's 3-1 win over Adelaide, but their trip to Perth has been a rough one.

"We got the four o'clock flight out of Wellington to Sydney and then there was a two hour wait in Sydney for the flight from Sydney to Perth. I think we got in around 10-10:30pm to the hotel," Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

"The boys had something to eat and went straight to bed. So it was probably around 11pm, which is around 4am Kiwi time, when the boys went to bed so it was a long day of travelling."

The Phoenix enter the match undermanned after Ben Waine (illness) and Ben Old (hernia) joined Finn Surman (shoulder) and Oskar van Hattum (adductor) on the sidelines.