Sage had planned to sell 80 per cent of the club to LFE but he advised Football Federation Australia on Monday night that the deal would not proceed.

The news will come as a huge relief to Glory fans who had expressed fears about LFE and the group's business model.

It comes after revelations that the club was being sued for more than $3m by a Turkmenistan businessman over the company's bitcoin-like tokens being reissued and devalued by the company, effectively rendering them worthless.

And more seriously yet, doubts were also published about the real identity of LFE's Jim Aylward who had confidently predicted on Twitter that the Glory deal was already done and approved by the FFA.

Allegations emerged yesterday that Aylward was using a new identity after he was allegedly convicted of tax fraud under his apparent real name of James Abbass Biniaz in 2010 and sentenced to 22 months in jail.

An FFA statement today confirmed all deals with LFE were now off. Sage is also unlikely to take up his additional role as chairman of LFE over the debacle, telling The West Australian newspaper: "No...of course not. The deals were linked."

"On Thursday 13 February, Tony advised FFA that he had received unsolicited interest from a potential buyer being the London Football Exchange and would be travelling to London to work with his lawyers to organise a due diligence process," said the FFA today.

"At no time did Tony Sage request FFA to review any application for sale.

"Last night, Tony officially advised the FFA Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke, that, following a due diligence process, the transaction will not be pursued."

The club later added: "As Tony has repeatedly stated and despite media reports to the contrary, no documents were ever signed or lodged with FFA prior to his team finalising its due diligence.

"This was duly completed and Tony then informed FFA that no further action will be taken."