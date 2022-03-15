Perth Glory's player stocks have suffered another hit after defender Aaron Calver departed the A-League Men club to take up a deal in Asia.

Calver is believed to have linked up with a club in Korea, with Glory receiving an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old.

His departure comes just days after captain Brandon O'Neill suffered a shoulder injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

But in better news star striker Daniel Sturridge could return from his groin injury in Saturday's home clash with Brisbane.

Calver played 10 games for Glory this season and previously spent stints at Sydney FC and Western United.

"Aaron has been excellent for us on and off the pitch since arriving at the club," Glory coach Richard Garcia said.

"We are obviously disappointed to be losing him, particularly at this stage of the season, but it was an offer the club could not refuse at this time.

"The opportunity has come up for Aaron to fulfil his ambition to play overseas and he has decided to take it."